Minister Saji Cheriyan Defends Private Healthcare: Personal Anecdotes and Public Debate

Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan credited private healthcare facilities with saving his life when he encountered a severe bout of dengue fever, leading to a broader discussion about healthcare choices in the region.

He emphasized that it is commonplace for individuals, including ministers, to seek private medical treatment, questioning the preference for government facilities when life is at stake.

Cheriyan's comments stirred debate about the quality of government hospitals, although he later clarified he never intended to undermine them, accusing some media of distorting his words for political gain.