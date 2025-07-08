Puducherry Implements Verbal Autopsy for Tuberculosis Death Analysis

Puducherry has introduced the verbal autopsy method to examine the causes behind tuberculosis-related deaths, aiming to improve treatment pathways and the referral process. This innovative approach involves interviewing relatives of deceased patients to understand circumstances leading to their deaths.

The Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMC&RI) is at the forefront of this initiative, having analyzed 160 TB-related deaths and planning to submit its findings to the central TB division. Doctors are scrutinizing both patient-centric and healthcare system-related factors to identify patterns in TB mortality.

This method combines quantitative analysis of clinical records and qualitative stakeholder interviews. Preliminary results highlight delays in treatment commencement, with the majority of deaths occurring within a week of diagnosis. Social stigma and logistical challenges are additional barriers impacting timely TB treatment, necessitating a comprehensive healthcare response.