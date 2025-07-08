Flush, Don't Toss: CDSCO's New Drug Disposal Guidelines

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has released a list of 17 drugs, including tramadol and fentanyl, recommending they be flushed rather than discarded in regular trash to prevent dangerous misuse.

The initiative targets the potential hazards posed by improper disposal which could harm humans, animals, and the environment. The CDSCO emphasizes that effective disposal of unused or expired drugs is essential for public health safety as pharmaceuticals may lose efficacy or pose risks if expired.

The document encourages partnerships between state drug control bodies and industry groups to set up designated 'Drug take back' sites, aiming to ensure compliance with legal requirements and reduce public health risks, including mitigating antimicrobial resistance.

