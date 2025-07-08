Kerala Doctors Protest Unqualified Food Testing Duties for VP Visit

An unusual directive from Kerala's health department, which assigned three doctors to test food for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during his visit, has sparked widespread anger. The doctors, claiming they lack the necessary training, have indicated plans to protest this mandate.

Assigned to work alongside food safety officers and security personnel, the doctors were required to visit the catering firms and guest houses servicing the Vice President. The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) is preparing to challenge the directive on the grounds that doctors lack qualifications for food testing, a job traditionally held by trained food safety officers.

The assignment has raised concerns about resource strain in an already understaffed sector, with the KGMOA warning it could escalate their protest should the government fail to address their grievances. The existing food testing norms dictate that such tasks be conducted by the Food Safety Department, which is adequately trained for such purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)