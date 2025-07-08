Left Menu

Chemical Tensions: Ukraine Requests OPCW Probe into Alleged Toxic Munitions

Ukraine has requested the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague to investigate alleged use of banned toxic munitions by Russia. Evidence suggests the spread of illegal weapon usage along the frontline. As tensions heighten, official responses are anticipated amid political and diplomatic strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:05 IST
Ukraine has reached out to the global chemical weapons watchdog in The Hague, requesting an investigation into the alleged use of prohibited toxic munitions by Russian forces. The request was directed to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in a bid to address the serious allegations.

This move follows assertions by Dutch and German intelligence last week, which reported evidence of extensive illegal weapons usage along the conflict line. OPCW chief, Fernando Arias, has indicated that the organization will increase monitoring activities in response to the frequent claims of dangerous chemical agents being deployed.

The OPCW is being pressed to establish an independent mechanism to thoroughly investigate the cases. Ukraine's appeal aligns with previous international efforts to address similar accusations, such as those regarding Syria, emphasizing the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the urgent need for a resolution.

