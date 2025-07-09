Investors Brace for U.S. Tariff Turbulence Amid 'Liberation Day' Milestones

As the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for trade tariffs looms, global investors find themselves in a state of anticipation. While many have prepared for an array of eventualities that seem to have been factored into market prices, there's still an undercurrent of caution.

On the brink of concluding a 90-day tariff pause, Trump has announced that the first set of official letters, detailing tariff levels, will arrive for 12 countries. Expectations are high that these communications will bring clarity in the days ahead, although a swift resolution with all trade partners appears improbable.

The market has become accustomed to the ebb and flow of tariff news, according to Jeff Blazek from Neuberger Berman. Sentiments suggest that unless a major surprise occurs, existing timelines provide sufficient leeway for adjustments. Still, recent legislative moves, particularly Trump's extensive tax package, keep markets on their toes.