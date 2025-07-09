Fibre Goals: The New Health Trend Sweeping Social Media

Once dominated by 'protein goals', social media conversations are now turning to 'fibre goals', indicating a positive shift towards overall health and wellness. This trending topic highlights a holistic approach rather than just focusing on weight loss or muscle gain.

Fibre-rich foods are critical for maintaining good health, as insufficient intake can lead to constipation, hemorrhoids, and an increased risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and bowel cancer. Experts advise consuming a diet with a balance of both soluble and insoluble fibres.

Soluble fibres, found in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and oats, dissolve in water, supporting heart health. Insoluble fibres, located in whole grains and nuts, aid bowel regularity. The Conversation suggests gradual dietary changes to integrate fibre without overemphasizing competition or obsessing over food. Adequate fluid intake is also essential for fibre to function effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)