Fibre Goals: The New Health Trend Sweeping Social Media

Social media platforms are now abuzz with discussions about 'fibre goals', marking a shift towards holistic health. Fibre-rich foods aid digestion and curb disease risks. Differentiating between soluble and insoluble fibres is important, as both support gut health. Experts recommend a balanced, fibre-rich diet with adequate hydration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rockhampton | Updated: 09-07-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Once dominated by 'protein goals', social media conversations are now turning to 'fibre goals', indicating a positive shift towards overall health and wellness. This trending topic highlights a holistic approach rather than just focusing on weight loss or muscle gain.

Fibre-rich foods are critical for maintaining good health, as insufficient intake can lead to constipation, hemorrhoids, and an increased risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and bowel cancer. Experts advise consuming a diet with a balance of both soluble and insoluble fibres.

Soluble fibres, found in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and oats, dissolve in water, supporting heart health. Insoluble fibres, located in whole grains and nuts, aid bowel regularity. The Conversation suggests gradual dietary changes to integrate fibre without overemphasizing competition or obsessing over food. Adequate fluid intake is also essential for fibre to function effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

