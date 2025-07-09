Left Menu

Granules India Recalls Blood Pressure Medication Over Manufacturing Issues

Granules India is recalling over 33,000 bottles of its blood pressure medication in the US due to manufacturing issues. The recall was prompted by the product failing dissolution tests, and it was classified by the USFDA as a Class II recall, indicating minimal risk of serious health consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:49 IST
Granules India Recalls Blood Pressure Medication Over Manufacturing Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Granules India is undertaking a large-scale recall of its blood pressure lowering medication in the United States, prompted by manufacturing deficiencies. The company is recalling 33,024 bottles of Metoprolol Succinate tablets after failing to meet critical quality standards in stability tests.

This recall pertains to the product failing to meet dissolution acceptance criteria at the six-month mark in stability studies, the US Food and Drug Administration reported. The affected lot was manufactured in India and distributed by US-based Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The USFDA classifies this as a Class II recall, suggesting that while the likelihood of serious adverse health consequences is minimal, exposure could lead to temporary or medically reversible outcomes. Meanwhile, Granules India's shares were slightly down following the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025