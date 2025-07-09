Electricity Crisis Threatens to Plunge Gaza's Largest Hospital into Darkness

Gaza's largest medical facility, Al Shifa Hospital, is facing an imminent crisis due to dwindling fuel supplies. This shortage threatens to disrupt the hospital's operations amid ongoing military tensions, putting patients at immense risk.

Doctors at Al Shifa warn that the hospital could turn into a 'silent graveyard' as fuel shortages choke essential medical services. Dr. Muneer Alboursh highlighted the critical shortage of fuel needed for hospitals to function, while Dr. Muhammad Abu Salamiyah foresees a humanitarian catastrophe affecting other essential services.

The shortage is part of the broader impact of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with medical facilities directly affected. Allegations of targeting hospitals are denied by Israel, who accuses Hamas of operating in medical areas. The healthcare system is described as 'on its knees' by the WHO, emphasizing the urgent need for solutions to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)