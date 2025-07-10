UN warns of deepening health crisis in Gaza amid mass casualty incidents

Across the Gaza Strip, as people desperately search for food, mass casualty incidents are reported almost daily, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, told reporters at his regular briefing in New York.

Hospitals, already under immense strain, are struggling to cope and lack of essential supplies – including fuel and medicines – is placing even greater pressure on overstretched teams.

The war has also had a devastating impact on health workers. According to Gazan health authorities, more than 1,500 medical staff have been killed in Gaza since October 2023.

Medical supplies arrive – but much more is needed

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 11 trucks carrying medical aid, including surgical supplies, assistive devices, orthopaedic instruments and other essential medical items, had entered the Strip on Tuesday.

These supplies are set to be distributed to various health facilities across Gaza.

“The health needs remain immense. Much more medical supplies are needed. We urgently call for the unimpeded entry of fuel, food, and health aid at scale into Gaza through all possible routes,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO General-Director, said in a post on social media.

Mr. Dujarric echoed that message, calling for the opening of all crossings and corridors “to ensure the consistent, frequent and large-scale distribution of aid to people in need, wherever they are.”

Disease risk rising

Against the backdrop of access challenges, the spectre of deadly disease outbreaks is also rising.

In northern Gaza, 10 water wells have stopped functioning due to lack of fuel, and another 25 are operating only partially and could soon shut down.

“Shorter pumping hours, reduced water production and limited solid waste collection provide fertile ground for diseases to spread – especially among vulnerable people including children, older people and pregnant women,” Mr. Dujarric said.

No hygiene items have entered Gaza since early March 2025, he noted, added that the ongoing shortage of cleaning and sanitation supplies is severely affecting health and impeding an effective medical response.