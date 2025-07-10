Mental Health Workforce Expands as NZ Prioritizes Access to Care and Support

In a significant step toward improving access to mental health and addiction services, the New Zealand Government has reported promising growth in the mental health workforce. Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey announced the progress as a direct outcome of focused investment and strategic workforce planning — a top priority for the current administration.

A Pledge to Answer Every Call for Help

“When someone is making the brave step of reaching out for help — whether it’s you, your child, a friend or family member — this Government is committed to ensuring we have the right support in place to answer that call,” said Minister Doocey.

Access to mental health services has long been a concern for both patients and providers, with rising demand outpacing available support in many regions. However, recent developments suggest the tide may be beginning to turn.

Workforce Growth Backed by Data

According to Health New Zealand (HNZ) payroll data, the number of full-time staff working in mental health services grew by over 9 percent year-on-year from Quarter 3 of 2023 to Quarter 1 of 2025. This includes a range of critical frontline roles such as:

Mental health nurses

Psychologists

Support workers

Addiction counsellors

Such expansion means hundreds more New Zealanders now have direct access to professional care at what is often the most vulnerable time in their lives.

“This growth is not just a number. Behind every new psychologist, nurse, or support worker are hundreds of people who are now able to be seen, heard, and supported,” said Doocey.

Addressing Psychiatry Shortages

While overall progress is encouraging, Doocey acknowledged continued pressure in psychiatry staffing. Despite ongoing vacancies, the number of full-time Senior Medical Officers – Psychiatry grew by 9.5 percent between Quarter 1 2024 and Quarter 1 2025.

To close the gap further, the Government has taken several steps:

Increased training slots for psychiatric registrars from 33 in 2024 to 54 in 2025 under Budget 2025

Boosted funding to support workforce development

Direct outreach to Health New Zealand and the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP) to eliminate unnecessary barriers in the psychiatry training pipeline

“I’ve written to both Health New Zealand and RANZCP to encourage them to do everything they can to remove barriers and support the growth of our psychiatry workforce,” Doocey said.

A Plan-Driven Approach

One of the cornerstone achievements highlighted was the delivery of New Zealand’s first dedicated mental health workforce plan, created in direct response to concerns raised by the Auditor General regarding long wait times and rising vacancies under previous administrations.

“We treated this as a top priority,” Doocey stated. “Within our first year, we developed and delivered the workforce plan that New Zealand has long needed.”

This roadmap has helped guide targeted investments, expand training pathways, and coordinate national recruitment strategies across sectors.

Future Commitments

While optimistic, the Minister emphasized that the work is far from done. Rural and regional areas still face challenges in attracting and retaining skilled professionals. The government continues to explore initiatives such as:

International recruitment incentives

Telehealth support for remote regions

Upskilling of existing community support roles

Collaborations with tertiary institutions to increase training capacity

Doocey reiterated his belief that no one should be left waiting for care due to workforce limitations. “At the end of the day, when someone is making the brave step of reaching out to get well, workforce should never be a barrier.”

A Hopeful Outlook for Mental Health in New Zealand

The growth of the workforce signals a broader shift in New Zealand’s approach to mental health — from crisis management to proactive, community-wide care access.

Experts in the sector have cautiously welcomed the developments, noting that while the progress is meaningful, sustained funding and strategic oversight will be essential to build long-term resilience into the system.

For New Zealanders seeking support, these investments bring renewed hope that when they reach out, someone will be there to help.