Left Menu

Hyderabad's Adulterated Toddy Tragedy: A Brewing Crisis

The death toll from Hyderabad's adulterated toddy incident has risen to four, with 37 others hospitalized. Police registered four cases of suspicious death after victims consumed toddy from different shops. Investigations are ongoing with samples sent for chemical analysis and several persons apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:50 IST
Hyderabad's Adulterated Toddy Tragedy: A Brewing Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Hyderabad, the consumption of adulterated toddy has resulted in four deaths and the hospitalization of 37 others, according to officials on Thursday.

Multiple cases of suspicious deaths have been registered by Cyberabad police after individuals fell ill following alleged toddy consumption. The postmortem report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death.

Health officials confirmed that several victims were treated for acute gastroenteritis, while excise officials have detained five people linked to the incident. Sealed toddy shops and collected samples await forensic analysis.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025