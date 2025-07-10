Hyderabad's Adulterated Toddy Tragedy: A Brewing Crisis

In Hyderabad, the consumption of adulterated toddy has resulted in four deaths and the hospitalization of 37 others, according to officials on Thursday.

Multiple cases of suspicious deaths have been registered by Cyberabad police after individuals fell ill following alleged toddy consumption. The postmortem report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death.

Health officials confirmed that several victims were treated for acute gastroenteritis, while excise officials have detained five people linked to the incident. Sealed toddy shops and collected samples await forensic analysis.