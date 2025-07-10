Hyderabad's Adulterated Toddy Tragedy: A Brewing Crisis
The death toll from Hyderabad's adulterated toddy incident has risen to four, with 37 others hospitalized. Police registered four cases of suspicious death after victims consumed toddy from different shops. Investigations are ongoing with samples sent for chemical analysis and several persons apprehended.
In Hyderabad, the consumption of adulterated toddy has resulted in four deaths and the hospitalization of 37 others, according to officials on Thursday.
Multiple cases of suspicious deaths have been registered by Cyberabad police after individuals fell ill following alleged toddy consumption. The postmortem report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death.
Health officials confirmed that several victims were treated for acute gastroenteritis, while excise officials have detained five people linked to the incident. Sealed toddy shops and collected samples await forensic analysis.
