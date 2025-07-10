Left Menu

India's First Robot-Assisted Vasovasostomy: A New Horizon in Male Infertility Surgery

PGIMER, Chandigarh, has made a significant breakthrough in Indian urology by successfully performing the country's first robot-assisted vasovasostomy. This advanced procedure, offering enhanced precision and reduced surgeon fatigue, opens new possibilities for couples seeking natural conception after a vasectomy.

India's First Robot-Assisted Vasovasostomy: A New Horizon in Male Infertility Surgery
In a groundbreaking achievement for Indian urology, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has successfully carried out India's first robot-assisted vasovasostomy. A team of esteemed urologists, including Dr. Aditya Prakash Sharma, Dr. Girdhar Bora, and Prof Ravi Mohan, performed the innovative procedure on July 9, marking a significant step forward in male infertility surgery.

Traditionally, vasovasostomy procedures have relied on microscope-based techniques, but this case marked a paradigm shift with the use of the da Vinci Surgical System. This technology offers enhanced precision, stability, and three-dimensional visualization, enabling meticulous suturing. The patient, a 43-year-old man with secondary infertility, recovered swiftly and was discharged from the hospital the next day.

By integrating cutting-edge robotics into clinical practice, PGIMER not only expands the scope of robotic surgery in andrology but also adds India to the map of global centers capable of such advanced medical interventions. The success of this surgery paves the way for broader applications in andrology and sets a new standard for surgical precision and outcomes.

