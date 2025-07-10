Gehlot Accuses BJP of Mismanaging Rajasthan Health Scheme

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for allegedly undermining the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), a critical initiative for public health. He accused the government of jeopardizing the scheme by delaying payments to private hospitals.

Gehlot, in a post on 'X', claimed that the Rajasthan Alliance of Hospital Associations (RAHA) has announced halting treatments under RGHS from July 15. The decision, he noted, stems from the BJP government's failure to pay Rs 980 crore owed to 701 private hospitals over seven months, despite continued salary deductions from government employees.

Joining the criticism, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra stressed the urgency for a solution to prevent millions from losing necessary health services, framing the issue as not merely financial but significantly impacting public health and safety.