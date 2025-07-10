Left Menu

Leadership Ambitions Distract Deputy CM Pathak from Healthcare Duties, Claims Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, accusing him of prioritizing personal ambitions over health department duties, leading to deteriorating healthcare services. Instances of mismanagement include chaos at a medical college and inadequate conditions in government hospitals, pushing patients towards private care.

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has issued a fierce critique of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's leadership, accusing him of neglecting his duties as health minister in pursuit of political ambitions.

Yadav stated that state health services are in disarray because Pathak's focus is on securing the chief minister's role. This ambition, Yadav claims, has resulted in widespread arbitrariness and failure within Uttar Pradesh's healthcare systems. Pathak's recent visit to a chaotic Medical College in Gonda underscored the discontent among patients and hospital inefficiencies.

Highlighting incidents such as conflicts among hospital officials and substandard conditions in facilities across Lucknow and Jhansi, Yadav argued that these issues are driving patients to seek care in private hospitals. He urged voters to support change in the 2027 assembly elections to enhance the state's health and education systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

