Gleneagles Hospital Achieves Cardiac Care Milestone with First Local MyClip Procedure

Gleneagles Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana, has achieved a significant milestone in cardiac care with the successful completion of a MyClip procedure on a 75-year-old patient. This procedure, marking a first in the Telugu-speaking states and second in South India, highlights the hospital's commitment to advanced heart interventions.

The patient, diagnosed with severe mitral regurgitation and pulmonary arterial hypertension, was unsuitable for conventional surgery. Under the expert guidance of Chief Cardiologist Dr. M. Sai Sudhakar, the team employed minimally invasive techniques to drastically improve the patient's condition, showcasing the potential of structural heart therapies.

This achievement not only advances Gleneagles Hospital's reputation but also emphasizes the accessibility and affordability of cutting-edge cardiac treatments in India, thanks to the introduction of the locally developed MyClip device. The hospital continues to lead in innovative heart care, reinforcing its status as a center of excellence.