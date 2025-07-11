Left Menu

Gleneagles Hospital Achieves Cardiac Care Milestone with First Local MyClip Procedure

Gleneagles Hospital, Hyderabad, has made history with the successful completion of its first MyClip procedure, a minimally invasive cardiac intervention, on a 75-year-old patient. This marks a significant achievement in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, showcasing the hospital's leadership in advanced cardiac care and cost-effective treatment options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:38 IST
Gleneagles Hospital Achieves Cardiac Care Milestone with First Local MyClip Procedure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gleneagles Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana, has achieved a significant milestone in cardiac care with the successful completion of a MyClip procedure on a 75-year-old patient. This procedure, marking a first in the Telugu-speaking states and second in South India, highlights the hospital's commitment to advanced heart interventions.

The patient, diagnosed with severe mitral regurgitation and pulmonary arterial hypertension, was unsuitable for conventional surgery. Under the expert guidance of Chief Cardiologist Dr. M. Sai Sudhakar, the team employed minimally invasive techniques to drastically improve the patient's condition, showcasing the potential of structural heart therapies.

This achievement not only advances Gleneagles Hospital's reputation but also emphasizes the accessibility and affordability of cutting-edge cardiac treatments in India, thanks to the introduction of the locally developed MyClip device. The hospital continues to lead in innovative heart care, reinforcing its status as a center of excellence.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025