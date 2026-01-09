Prabhala Teertham: Andhra's Historic Festival Becomes a State Celebration

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has officially designated the historic 'Prabhala Teertham' as a state festival, acknowledging its cultural significance. This traditional chariot procession, held in the village of Jaganna Thota in Konaseema, is now part of the Sankranti celebrations.

In the announcement, Naidu emphasized the festival's deep-rooted importance to local communities. During the event, which attracts around five lakh attendees annually, idols from 11 ancient Shiva temples are gathered, reinforcing its standing as a major spiritual gathering in the region.

Highlighting the decision's impact, Naidu noted the move is aimed at amplifying cultural tourism within Konaseema and is in line with the state's commitment to preserving such age-old traditions. The government has pledged full support to ensure the festival's success and accessibility.