India's AI Ambitions: Steering Towards a Technological Future

India's growing prowess in technology and services, coupled with its vibrant startup ecosystem, positions the country to leverage Artificial Intelligence for accelerated economic growth. Mohammad Athar, a leader at PwC India, highlighted this potential, emphasizing the criticality of investments in research and development.

The Indian government aims to lead the global dialogue on AI by fostering ethical models focused on transparency and data privacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a recent roundtable with AI startup leaders, underlined the trust the world places in India and stressed the importance of ensuring ethical AI practices.

As New Delhi prepares to host the India AI Impact Summit in February 2026, the event is expected to attract global leaders and tech CEOs. With these initiatives, India hopes to drive a consensus on crucial AI issues and utilize AI as a catalyst for sustaining its economic momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)