Left Menu

India's AI Ambitions: Steering Towards a Technological Future

India's thriving startup culture and strong service economy position it to leverage AI for accelerated growth. Analysts emphasize investing in R&D and ethical AI models. The upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to foster global consensus on AI issues with participation from international leaders and CEOs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:34 IST
India's AI Ambitions: Steering Towards a Technological Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's growing prowess in technology and services, coupled with its vibrant startup ecosystem, positions the country to leverage Artificial Intelligence for accelerated economic growth. Mohammad Athar, a leader at PwC India, highlighted this potential, emphasizing the criticality of investments in research and development.

The Indian government aims to lead the global dialogue on AI by fostering ethical models focused on transparency and data privacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a recent roundtable with AI startup leaders, underlined the trust the world places in India and stressed the importance of ensuring ethical AI practices.

As New Delhi prepares to host the India AI Impact Summit in February 2026, the event is expected to attract global leaders and tech CEOs. With these initiatives, India hopes to drive a consensus on crucial AI issues and utilize AI as a catalyst for sustaining its economic momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran judiciary chief vows that punishment for protesters 'will be decisive, maximum and without any legal leniency', reports AP.

Iran judiciary chief vows that punishment for protesters 'will be decisive, ...

 Global
2
If there are strong players in aviation, it will be good for country: Former aviation minister Praful Patel in interview to PTI.

If there are strong players in aviation, it will be good for country: Former...

 Global
3
After winning Bengal, we must win Delhi as well; can’t have BJP rule India: Mamata at Kolkata rally.

After winning Bengal, we must win Delhi as well; can’t have BJP rule India: ...

 India
4
Gold Scandal Rocks Sacred Sabarimala Temple

Gold Scandal Rocks Sacred Sabarimala Temple

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026