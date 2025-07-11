Left Menu

Operation Global Chain: A Massive Crackdown on People-Trafficking

Operation Global Chain, a European-led initiative, resulted in the arrest of 158 suspected traffickers and the protection of 1,194 victims across 44 countries. The operation, supported by Europol, Frontex, and Interpol, highlighted the importance of international cooperation in combating exploitation in various labor sectors.

A European-led operation focused on combating people-trafficking has successfully wrapped up, resulting in the arrest of 158 alleged traffickers and safeguarding 1,194 victims. Conducted across 44 countries, the initiative, named 'Operation Global Chain,' was spearheaded by Austria and Romania with notable support from Europol, Frontex, and Interpol.

Authorities conducted over 276,000 checks at strategic locations such as airports and border crossings, unveiling exploitation in sectors including agriculture, construction, and domestic work. The operation also identified coercion tactics used to push victims into criminal activities. Several organized crime syndicates were dismantled as a result.

Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle emphasized the critical need for seamless international cooperation among law enforcement and border authorities to protect the vulnerable. She stated, 'Each individual safeguarded from exploitation represents an invaluable success.'

