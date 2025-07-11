China Halts Alzheimer's Surgery Amid Safety Concerns

In a significant move, China's National Health Commission has announced a ban on the surgical treatment of Alzheimer's disease through lymphatic-venous anastomosis (LVA). The procedure, performed in approximately 382 hospitals nationwide, was halted following concerns about its safety and efficacy.

Despite being popularized since its first known surgery in 2021, the Commission cited a lack of comprehensive medical evidence to confirm its effectiveness. The intervention, aimed at reducing harmful brain proteins by enhancing lymph drainage, remains under scrutiny for its potential effects.

Experts from the medical community, like Dr. Fan Dongsheng, have welcomed the suspension, arguing that the surgery proliferated without sufficient scientific backing. The decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some families expressing discontent over the loss of what they viewed as a hopeful treatment option.

