China Halts Alzheimer's Surgery Amid Safety Concerns
China has banned the use of lymphatic-venous anastomosis (LVA) for treating Alzheimer's disease due to insufficient evidence of its effectiveness and safety. The National Health Commission advises halting the procedure, citing a need for more robust preclinical evidence. Concerns have arisen over its widespread use in numerous hospitals.
- Country:
- China
In a significant move, China's National Health Commission has announced a ban on the surgical treatment of Alzheimer's disease through lymphatic-venous anastomosis (LVA). The procedure, performed in approximately 382 hospitals nationwide, was halted following concerns about its safety and efficacy.
Despite being popularized since its first known surgery in 2021, the Commission cited a lack of comprehensive medical evidence to confirm its effectiveness. The intervention, aimed at reducing harmful brain proteins by enhancing lymph drainage, remains under scrutiny for its potential effects.
Experts from the medical community, like Dr. Fan Dongsheng, have welcomed the suspension, arguing that the surgery proliferated without sufficient scientific backing. The decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some families expressing discontent over the loss of what they viewed as a hopeful treatment option.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Railway Overbridge Sparks Safety Concerns in Bhopal
Safety Concerns Rise in West Bengal Education Facilities
Roof Collapse at Rajasthan Health Centre Sparks Safety Concerns
Safety Concerns Rise as TTEs Clash with GRP at Jhansi Division
Call to Dismantle Gaza Food Aid Scheme Amid Safety Concerns