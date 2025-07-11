Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Aid Operations in Gaza

The U.N. rights office reported 798 killings near Gaza aid points, sparking controversy over the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's methods. While GHF disputes these figures, citing U.N. convoy issues, calls for collaborative aid solutions persist amidst accusations of resource looting and escalation of violence in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:07 IST
Controversy Surrounds Aid Operations in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, the U.N. rights office reported the deaths of at least 798 people near aid points in Gaza, operated by the U.S.- and Israeli-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and other relief groups. The GHF refutes these figures as misleading, instead attributing deadly incidents to U.N. convoys.

The U.N. condemned the aid model as unsafe and called for an investigation into the deaths, declaring GHF's methods a violation of humanitarian impartiality. While Israel claims its troops remain near aid sites to prevent supplies from reaching militants, the U.N. stresses the need for more collaborative aid strategies.

OHCHR findings highlight that most injuries were gunshot wounds, igniting new calls for an investigation. An acute shortage of essentials continues as aid attempts are thwarted by looting and violence, amidst Israel's long-standing military actions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025