On Friday, the U.N. rights office reported the deaths of at least 798 people near aid points in Gaza, operated by the U.S.- and Israeli-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and other relief groups. The GHF refutes these figures as misleading, instead attributing deadly incidents to U.N. convoys.

The U.N. condemned the aid model as unsafe and called for an investigation into the deaths, declaring GHF's methods a violation of humanitarian impartiality. While Israel claims its troops remain near aid sites to prevent supplies from reaching militants, the U.N. stresses the need for more collaborative aid strategies.

OHCHR findings highlight that most injuries were gunshot wounds, igniting new calls for an investigation. An acute shortage of essentials continues as aid attempts are thwarted by looting and violence, amidst Israel's long-standing military actions in Gaza.

