Controversy Surrounds Aid Operations in Gaza
The U.N. rights office reported 798 killings near Gaza aid points, sparking controversy over the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's methods. While GHF disputes these figures, citing U.N. convoy issues, calls for collaborative aid solutions persist amidst accusations of resource looting and escalation of violence in Gaza.
On Friday, the U.N. rights office reported the deaths of at least 798 people near aid points in Gaza, operated by the U.S.- and Israeli-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and other relief groups. The GHF refutes these figures as misleading, instead attributing deadly incidents to U.N. convoys.
The U.N. condemned the aid model as unsafe and called for an investigation into the deaths, declaring GHF's methods a violation of humanitarian impartiality. While Israel claims its troops remain near aid sites to prevent supplies from reaching militants, the U.N. stresses the need for more collaborative aid strategies.
OHCHR findings highlight that most injuries were gunshot wounds, igniting new calls for an investigation. An acute shortage of essentials continues as aid attempts are thwarted by looting and violence, amidst Israel's long-standing military actions in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- aid
- killings
- GHF
- U.N.
- Hamas
- Israeli
- collaboration
- controversy
- looting
ALSO READ
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Continue Amidst Ceasefire Efforts
Aid Crisis in Gaza: Israel Halts Supplies Amidst Hamas Allegations
Iran's Parliamentary Move: Silence from U.N. Nuclear Watchdog
Tensions Rise As Clans Protect Aid in Gaza Amid Accusations Against Hamas
Gaza Aid Standoff: Clans Step Up Amid Hamas Controversy