Revolutionary Drug Alleviates Menopause Symptoms for Breast Cancer Survivors

An experimental drug, Elinzanetant, has shown promise in reducing menopause symptoms in breast cancer patients undergoing hormone-suppressing therapy. In a study, 70% of patients reported significant relief from hot flashes using the drug. It also improved sleep quality and overall life quality without affecting cancer treatment efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bayer's experimental drug, Elinzanetant, is offering hope to breast cancer survivors dealing with menopausal symptoms caused by hormone-suppressing therapies. The drug, now in its late-stage trials, is non-hormonal and aims to relieve debilitating hot flashes and night sweats.

Research involving 474 breast cancer patients revealed that more than 70% of those taking Elinzanetant experienced a 50% reduction in moderate to severe hot flashes compared to about 36% in the placebo group within three months. The drug also enhanced sleep quality and life quality by week 12 of the trial.

Elinzanetant is part of a novel class of medications known as neurokinin receptor antagonists, targeting neurobiological mechanisms underpinning hot flashes. Awaiting FDA and European Medicines Agency approval, Bayer's drug could potentially improve treatment adherence among breast cancer patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

