Revolutionary Drug Alleviates Menopause Symptoms for Breast Cancer Survivors

Bayer's experimental drug, Elinzanetant, is offering hope to breast cancer survivors dealing with menopausal symptoms caused by hormone-suppressing therapies. The drug, now in its late-stage trials, is non-hormonal and aims to relieve debilitating hot flashes and night sweats.

Research involving 474 breast cancer patients revealed that more than 70% of those taking Elinzanetant experienced a 50% reduction in moderate to severe hot flashes compared to about 36% in the placebo group within three months. The drug also enhanced sleep quality and life quality by week 12 of the trial.

Elinzanetant is part of a novel class of medications known as neurokinin receptor antagonists, targeting neurobiological mechanisms underpinning hot flashes. Awaiting FDA and European Medicines Agency approval, Bayer's drug could potentially improve treatment adherence among breast cancer patients.

