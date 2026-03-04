Left Menu

Telangana's OBC Update: A Call for Inclusion

The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes urges the state to ensure 40 BC castes are added to the Centre's OBC list before the upcoming census. Currently, only 90 of the 130 recognized castes are included, potentially leading to misrepresentation of BC numbers in official records.

Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes has made a formal request for the inclusion of 40 more BC castes in the Centre's OBC list ahead of the state's upcoming census. Chairman G Niranjan emphasized the impact of underrepresentation if these castes are not recognized.

Niranjan's letter to the Chief Secretary highlights that only 90 out of 130 classified Backward Classes in Telangana find a place in the Centre's current OBC list. This discrepancy, he argues, would result in a lower-than-actual recorded number of BCs.

The urgency is underscored by scheduled House Listing operations from May 11 to June 9, 2026. Although the state and the BC Commission have previously appealed to the Centre, a conclusive decision remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

