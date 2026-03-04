Finn Allen's Record Century Leads New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final Glory
Finn Allen's explosive 33-ball century propelled New Zealand into the T20 World Cup final, defeating South Africa by nine wickets. With relentless hitting, Allen led his team to a swift chase of 170 runs. The KKR recruits showcased incredible form, ensuring a second T20 final appearance for the Black Caps.
New Zealand's cricket team, led by a record-breaking performance from Finn Allen, secured a place in the T20 World Cup final after comprehensively defeating South Africa by nine wickets.
Allen's remarkable 33-ball century, the fastest in T20 World Cup history, featured 10 fours and 8 sixes, leaving South Africa's bowlers overwhelmed at Eden Gardens.
New Zealand's bowling attack, with notable performances from Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra, restricted South Africa to 169 for 8, before Allen and Tim Seifert powered their team to victory with a commanding partnership.
