Finn Allen's Record Century Leads New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final Glory

New Zealand's cricket team, led by a record-breaking performance from Finn Allen, secured a place in the T20 World Cup final after comprehensively defeating South Africa by nine wickets.

Allen's remarkable 33-ball century, the fastest in T20 World Cup history, featured 10 fours and 8 sixes, leaving South Africa's bowlers overwhelmed at Eden Gardens.

New Zealand's bowling attack, with notable performances from Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra, restricted South Africa to 169 for 8, before Allen and Tim Seifert powered their team to victory with a commanding partnership.

