Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

Two men died in a head-on collision involving their motorcycles in Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh. After celebrating Holi, the men were returning home when they met with the fatal accident. Police confirmed both victims' identities and are investigating the incident. Meanwhile, a separate accident claimed another life on the highway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two men lost their lives in a devastating head-on collision between their motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The incident occurred on Wednesday near Gauhaniya village on the Bisalpur-Bilsanda road, according to the police.

Eyewitnesses report that the victims were returning home at high speed after celebrating Holi. The collision resulted in severe head injuries for both individuals, identified as Surendra Kumar, 26, and Dhanpal, 25, who died instantaneously. Surendra hailed from Ganguapur village, while Dhanpal was from Shahjahanpur district's Badhela Badagaon village.

Bilsanda Station House Officer Siddhant Sharma confirmed the incident and stated that both damaged motorcycles have been seized as part of the investigation. The traffic on the road has since been restored. In an unrelated incident, a 60-year-old woman named Ramkali was killed when hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Bareilly-Pilibhit highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

