Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

In a tragic turn of events, two men lost their lives in a devastating head-on collision between their motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The incident occurred on Wednesday near Gauhaniya village on the Bisalpur-Bilsanda road, according to the police.

Eyewitnesses report that the victims were returning home at high speed after celebrating Holi. The collision resulted in severe head injuries for both individuals, identified as Surendra Kumar, 26, and Dhanpal, 25, who died instantaneously. Surendra hailed from Ganguapur village, while Dhanpal was from Shahjahanpur district's Badhela Badagaon village.

Bilsanda Station House Officer Siddhant Sharma confirmed the incident and stated that both damaged motorcycles have been seized as part of the investigation. The traffic on the road has since been restored. In an unrelated incident, a 60-year-old woman named Ramkali was killed when hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Bareilly-Pilibhit highway.

