Varda Space's Cosmic Ambitions: Transforming Drug Manufacturing

Varda Space Industries secures $187 million in funding to advance its groundbreaking technology for drug manufacturing in space. The investment highlights a leap towards innovation in pharmaceutical production, with backing from major venture capital firms and investors like Peter Thiel, Founders Fund, and Khosla Ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:26 IST
Varda Space's Cosmic Ambitions: Transforming Drug Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move towards revolutionizing drug production, Varda Space Industries has raised $187 million in a fresh funding round. Led by Natural Capital and Shrug Capital, the investment aims to accelerate the company's pioneering technology for robotic drug manufacturing in space.

The funding drive attracted significant interest from influential backers, including billionaire Peter Thiel, along with support from prominent investors like Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures. This latest venture brings Varda's total capital raised to an impressive $329 million, underscoring confidence in their vision.

With the new resources, Varda Space is set to propel its research and technology advancements, opening the door to new possibilities in the pharmaceutical industry. The move marks a strategic shift aimed at harnessing the unique environment of space to develop innovative drugs and therapies.

