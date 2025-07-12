Varda Space's Cosmic Ambitions: Transforming Drug Manufacturing

In a bold move towards revolutionizing drug production, Varda Space Industries has raised $187 million in a fresh funding round. Led by Natural Capital and Shrug Capital, the investment aims to accelerate the company's pioneering technology for robotic drug manufacturing in space.

The funding drive attracted significant interest from influential backers, including billionaire Peter Thiel, along with support from prominent investors like Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures. This latest venture brings Varda's total capital raised to an impressive $329 million, underscoring confidence in their vision.

With the new resources, Varda Space is set to propel its research and technology advancements, opening the door to new possibilities in the pharmaceutical industry. The move marks a strategic shift aimed at harnessing the unique environment of space to develop innovative drugs and therapies.