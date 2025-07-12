Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Armed Forces Embrace Drone Technology

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) is leveraging drone technology to deliver medical supplies in remote areas. Besides drones, they're incorporating telemedicine and AI advancements. A pilot project is underway, highlighting AFMS's commitment to modernizing healthcare. Concurrently, its partnerships enhance research and education at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC).

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) is pioneering the use of drone technology to distribute blood bags, medicines, and medical supplies to remote, hilly areas, disclosed Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin on Saturday.

Speaking at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune, Vice Admiral Sarin noted the integration of modern technologies such as telemedicine, AI, and drones to bolster healthcare delivery. She envisions the use of drones for medical evacuations in the future.

The initiative is under consideration for a pilot project targeting challenging terrains. AFMC's partnerships and state-of-the-art facilities further illustrate its dedication to transformative medical education and research.

