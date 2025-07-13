Breakthrough in Dengue Vaccine: India Nears Completion of Phase III Trials
The phase III clinical trial enrolment for India's first one-shot dengue vaccine, DengiAll, developed by Panacea Biotec, is set to complete with 10,500 participants across 20 centers. This trial aims to evaluate the vaccine's efficacy against all four dengue virus serotypes. Results so far indicate no safety concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The enrolment of approximately 10,500 participants in the phase III trial of the indigenous DengiAll vaccine is expected to conclude by October across 20 Indian centers, ICMR scientists report.
To date, 8,000 volunteers have received either the vaccine or a placebo in trials sponsored by ICMR and Panacea Biotec, with co-leadership from several national virology institutes.
The vaccine, produced from a strain developed by the NIH, has demonstrated promising early results, with no safety concerns noted. The trial aims to develop a defense against all four dengue virus serotypes, a considerable public health challenge in India.
- READ MORE ON:
- DengiAll
- vaccine
- dengue
- ICMR
- Panacea Biotec
- clinical trial
- phase III
- India
- serotypes
- public health
Advertisement