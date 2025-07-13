Breakthrough in Dengue Vaccine: India Nears Completion of Phase III Trials

The enrolment of approximately 10,500 participants in the phase III trial of the indigenous DengiAll vaccine is expected to conclude by October across 20 Indian centers, ICMR scientists report.

To date, 8,000 volunteers have received either the vaccine or a placebo in trials sponsored by ICMR and Panacea Biotec, with co-leadership from several national virology institutes.

The vaccine, produced from a strain developed by the NIH, has demonstrated promising early results, with no safety concerns noted. The trial aims to develop a defense against all four dengue virus serotypes, a considerable public health challenge in India.