Left Menu

Breakthrough in Dengue Vaccine: India Nears Completion of Phase III Trials

The phase III clinical trial enrolment for India's first one-shot dengue vaccine, DengiAll, developed by Panacea Biotec, is set to complete with 10,500 participants across 20 centers. This trial aims to evaluate the vaccine's efficacy against all four dengue virus serotypes. Results so far indicate no safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:45 IST
Breakthrough in Dengue Vaccine: India Nears Completion of Phase III Trials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The enrolment of approximately 10,500 participants in the phase III trial of the indigenous DengiAll vaccine is expected to conclude by October across 20 Indian centers, ICMR scientists report.

To date, 8,000 volunteers have received either the vaccine or a placebo in trials sponsored by ICMR and Panacea Biotec, with co-leadership from several national virology institutes.

The vaccine, produced from a strain developed by the NIH, has demonstrated promising early results, with no safety concerns noted. The trial aims to develop a defense against all four dengue virus serotypes, a considerable public health challenge in India.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025