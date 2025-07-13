Juice Vendors Accused of Serving Contaminated Drinks to Pilgrims
Two juice vendors, Zeeshan and Mahtab, were arrested in Nandgram for allegedly mixing urine into juice served to Kanwariyas. The complaint was filed by Shekhar Sharma of Bajrang Dal. Food Safety officials collected juice samples and sealed the unhygienic shop pending test results due in 15 days.
- Country:
- India
In Nandgram, authorities took action against two juice vendors accused of a shocking violation. Following a complaint, they were arrested for allegedly tainting drinks offered to Kanwariyas with urine.
The vendors, Zeeshan and Mahtab, operated from Sihani Chungi on the Delhi-Meerut Highway, a crucial pathway for the Kanwar Yatra. Shekhar Sharma from the Bajrang Dal lodged the disturbing complaint, prompting a quick response.
The Additional Commissioner of Police reported that a Food Safety Department team collected juice samples for analysis. The shop, found in unsanitary conditions, was sealed as the community awaits test outcomes in the coming weeks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
