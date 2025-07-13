Juice Vendors Accused of Serving Contaminated Drinks to Pilgrims

In Nandgram, authorities took action against two juice vendors accused of a shocking violation. Following a complaint, they were arrested for allegedly tainting drinks offered to Kanwariyas with urine.

The vendors, Zeeshan and Mahtab, operated from Sihani Chungi on the Delhi-Meerut Highway, a crucial pathway for the Kanwar Yatra. Shekhar Sharma from the Bajrang Dal lodged the disturbing complaint, prompting a quick response.

The Additional Commissioner of Police reported that a Food Safety Department team collected juice samples for analysis. The shop, found in unsanitary conditions, was sealed as the community awaits test outcomes in the coming weeks.

