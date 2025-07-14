Sugar.fit Revolutionizes Diabetes Care with Research at American Diabetes Association
Sugar.fit announces the acceptance of four research abstracts for poster presentation at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions in Chicago. The research showcases advancements in personalized diabetes management, AI-driven care, and the impacts on emotional well-being, emphasizing the importance of technology in improving diabetes outcomes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant achievement, Sugar.fit has secured a spot to present four groundbreaking research abstracts at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions in Chicago.
Dr. Chhavi Mehra, Chief Medical Officer at Sugar.fit, expressed excitement over these developments which promise to enhance personalized diabetes management on a global scale.
The abstracts delve into emotional well-being, AI-driven personalized care, and real-world outcomes, highlighting the clinical benefits of Sugar.fit's innovative solutions and their potential to transform diabetes care.
Advertisement