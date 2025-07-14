Fatal Adulterated Toddy Claims Lives in City

The death toll in the adulterated toddy tragedy has risen to seven, following the passing of a woman at a state-run hospital, as confirmed by police on Monday.

Gangamani, who was receiving treatment for her deteriorating health after allegedly consuming the tainted toddy, succumbed to her condition on Monday morning, according to hospital sources.

Reports indicate that 16 individuals remain under medical care, with four nearing discharge. Notably, three patients chose to leave the hospital against medical advice. Meanwhile, the contaminated toddy has affected over 50 people across various areas, with some requiring treatment at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences. Authorities discovered that the toddy was intoxicated with Alprazolam, leading to the suspension of the implicated vendors' licenses.

