India's Health Ministry Unveils 'Oil and Sugar Board' Initiative to Fight Obesity

In a bid to combat the growing obesity epidemic, India's Union health ministry is rolling out an 'Oil and Sugar Board' initiative. This nationwide effort aims to raise awareness of sugar and oil content in popular snacks, such as samosas and pizzas, through visual displays in public institutions.

The ministry has also encouraged all official departments to print health messages on stationery to serve as constant reminders of the importance of fighting obesity. According to Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, India is seeing a sharp rise in obesity, with projections suggesting a further increase in overweight adults in the coming decades.

The initiative is part of the larger National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases. It emphasizes the promotion of healthier dining options and increased physical activity in offices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for lifestyle changes in alignment with the Fit India Campaign to curb the nation's obesity rates.