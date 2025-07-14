Future-ready Health Services: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the importance of making the state's health services future-ready to align with global advancements. He asserted this during a ceremony at King George's Medical University (KGMU) where health projects worth Rs 1,000 crore were initiated and unveiled.

Adityanath praised KGMU and SGPGI as trusted institutions not only for Uttar Pradesh but neighboring regions, highlighting their role in delivering quality healthcare. He announced upcoming collaborations with IIT Kanpur to tackle global healthcare challenges and stressed technology's importance in medical advancements.

The CM pointed to the significant growth in medical education within the state, aiming for one medical college per district. He praised the dual governance of the BJP for fast-tracking health infrastructure development and urged the medical community to treat expansion as a mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)