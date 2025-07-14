Left Menu

Future-ready Health Services: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised the need for future-ready health services at the opening of health projects worth Rs 1,000 crore. He highlighted the progress of institutions like KGMU and SGPGI and announced plans for collaboration with IIT Kanpur and expansion of medical education in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:58 IST
Future-ready Health Services: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the importance of making the state's health services future-ready to align with global advancements. He asserted this during a ceremony at King George's Medical University (KGMU) where health projects worth Rs 1,000 crore were initiated and unveiled.

Adityanath praised KGMU and SGPGI as trusted institutions not only for Uttar Pradesh but neighboring regions, highlighting their role in delivering quality healthcare. He announced upcoming collaborations with IIT Kanpur to tackle global healthcare challenges and stressed technology's importance in medical advancements.

The CM pointed to the significant growth in medical education within the state, aiming for one medical college per district. He praised the dual governance of the BJP for fast-tracking health infrastructure development and urged the medical community to treat expansion as a mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025