Future-ready Health Services: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised the need for future-ready health services at the opening of health projects worth Rs 1,000 crore. He highlighted the progress of institutions like KGMU and SGPGI and announced plans for collaboration with IIT Kanpur and expansion of medical education in the state.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the importance of making the state's health services future-ready to align with global advancements. He asserted this during a ceremony at King George's Medical University (KGMU) where health projects worth Rs 1,000 crore were initiated and unveiled.
Adityanath praised KGMU and SGPGI as trusted institutions not only for Uttar Pradesh but neighboring regions, highlighting their role in delivering quality healthcare. He announced upcoming collaborations with IIT Kanpur to tackle global healthcare challenges and stressed technology's importance in medical advancements.
The CM pointed to the significant growth in medical education within the state, aiming for one medical college per district. He praised the dual governance of the BJP for fast-tracking health infrastructure development and urged the medical community to treat expansion as a mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Medical Education: New Regulations Unlock Faculty Potential
Globe Civil Projects Secures Landmark IIT Kanpur Sustainable School Project
Global Health Headlines: Bird Flu, Medical Education, Autism Discoveries, and Planned Parenthood
Global Health Updates: Bird Flu, Medical Education, and Breakthroughs in Autism Research