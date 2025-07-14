Left Menu

Food Poisoning Scare at Telangana School: 35 Students Affected

A suspected food poisoning incident affected 35 students at a state-run welfare residential school for ST girls in Telangana. Most students were treated and released, while five remain under observation. Students consumed fried black-eyed peas and tamarind rice. A medical camp has been established as a precaution.

Hyderabad | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A food poisoning scare hit a state-run social welfare residential school for ST girls in Nalgonda district, Telangana, when 35 students reported symptoms after consuming a meal, according to a government official.

Following immediate medical attention at a local hospital, all but five of the affected students were discharged. The remaining students are under observation, though officials report their conditions aren't serious.

The students had consumed fried 'alasandalu' (black-eyed peas) and chicken for dinner followed by tamarind rice the next morning. Concerns regarding improper preparation methods arose, with suggestions that the black-eyed peas should have been boiled instead of fried. To address any ongoing health concerns, authorities have established a medical camp at the school.

(With inputs from agencies.)

