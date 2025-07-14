China Expands Diplomatic Reach As U.S. Retreats Under Trump

China is expanding its diplomatic reach as the United States, under President Donald Trump, scales back its international presence, a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee report highlights. The report, based on extensive staff travel and research, points to significant cuts in the State Department and foreign aid under the Trump administration.

The reduction in U.S. global engagement has prompted critiques that it could weaken Washington's ability to safeguard and promote American interests overseas. The Lancet medical journal warns the dismantling of USAID might result in over 14 million additional deaths by 2030, although Trump officials argue these measures align with the administration's 'America First' policy to reduce bureaucratic excess.

China, meanwhile, is filling the void left by U.S. retreats, extending influence through funding and development projects worldwide. The report details multiple instances where China compensated for U.S. program cuts, such as providing food and health aid in Africa and infrastructure investments in Latin America. The significance of China's growing role in international affairs remains a point of contention amid shifting geopolitical landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)