Kerala's Battle Against Nipah: 609 Contacts Traced

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has revealed that 609 individuals who were in contact with Nipah-infected patients have been traced through a comprehensive 'route map.' This initiative has prompted intensified fever surveillance, especially in designated containment zones within Palakkad district, where the second recent Nipah-related death occurred on July 12.

The deceased, a 57-year-old man from Palakkad, was under medical care at a private hospital, with his test results from Manjeri Medical College confirming a Nipah infection. In total, 609 contacts have been identified, with 207 in Malappuram, 286 in Palakkad, 114 in Kozhikode, and two in Ernakulam, ensuring thorough monitoring and precautionary measures across these districts.

In a high-level meeting, Minister George reviewed the ongoing Nipah situation with health department officials. The minister reiterated the commitment to enhancing containment efforts based on the 'route map,' which incorporates data collected from various sources, including CCTV footage.

