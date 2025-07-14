Left Menu

Kerala's Battle Against Nipah: 609 Contacts Traced

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced the tracing of 609 individuals who had contact with Nipah-infected patients. A detailed route map guide for detecting fever in Palakkad's containment zones. The minister emphasized intensified surveillance after confirming the second recent Nipah death in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:09 IST
Kerala's Battle Against Nipah: 609 Contacts Traced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has revealed that 609 individuals who were in contact with Nipah-infected patients have been traced through a comprehensive 'route map.' This initiative has prompted intensified fever surveillance, especially in designated containment zones within Palakkad district, where the second recent Nipah-related death occurred on July 12.

The deceased, a 57-year-old man from Palakkad, was under medical care at a private hospital, with his test results from Manjeri Medical College confirming a Nipah infection. In total, 609 contacts have been identified, with 207 in Malappuram, 286 in Palakkad, 114 in Kozhikode, and two in Ernakulam, ensuring thorough monitoring and precautionary measures across these districts.

In a high-level meeting, Minister George reviewed the ongoing Nipah situation with health department officials. The minister reiterated the commitment to enhancing containment efforts based on the 'route map,' which incorporates data collected from various sources, including CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025