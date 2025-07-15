Left Menu

Aurobindo Pharma Leads Charge in Global HIV Treatment Expansion

Aurobindo Pharma will manufacture and supply the long-acting injectable HIV treatment cabotegravir across 133 countries. As part of an expanded licensing agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool and ViiV Healthcare, this initiative will extend access to low and middle-income markets, promoting advanced HIV treatment alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:06 IST
Aurobindo Pharma Leads Charge in Global HIV Treatment Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aurobindo Pharma, a leading Hyderabad-based drugmaker, announced Tuesday its plans to produce and distribute the long-acting injectable HIV treatment, cabotegravir, across 133 nations. This comes under the expanded voluntary licensing agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and ViiV Healthcare.

The new arrangement allows Aurobindo to broaden its reach, laterally expanding from HIV prevention to offering treatment solutions in various low and middle-income countries. Notably, the injectable provides a viable alternative to traditional daily pills, allowing patients the convenience of bi-monthly treatments.

The inclusion of private market considerations in royalty-bearing countries is seen as pivotal to increasing access in both public and private sectors. ViiV Healthcare and MPP's strategic licensing update aligns with WHO recommendations, marking significant progress in global HIV therapy accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025