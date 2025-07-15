Aurobindo Pharma Leads Charge in Global HIV Treatment Expansion

Aurobindo Pharma, a leading Hyderabad-based drugmaker, announced Tuesday its plans to produce and distribute the long-acting injectable HIV treatment, cabotegravir, across 133 nations. This comes under the expanded voluntary licensing agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and ViiV Healthcare.

The new arrangement allows Aurobindo to broaden its reach, laterally expanding from HIV prevention to offering treatment solutions in various low and middle-income countries. Notably, the injectable provides a viable alternative to traditional daily pills, allowing patients the convenience of bi-monthly treatments.

The inclusion of private market considerations in royalty-bearing countries is seen as pivotal to increasing access in both public and private sectors. ViiV Healthcare and MPP's strategic licensing update aligns with WHO recommendations, marking significant progress in global HIV therapy accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)