Rising Malnutrition Among Gaza's Children: A Dire Alert from UNRWA
A UN report reveals that one in ten children in Gaza is malnourished. Recent figures highlight a rise in malnutrition since the siege tightened, emphasizing the humanitarian challenges faced by the region. UNRWA stresses the urgent need for intervention and support to address this escalating crisis.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Amid a tightening siege, a concerning report from the United Nations refugee agency has cast a spotlight on the rising incidence of malnutrition among Gaza's children. According to recent data, one in ten children screened in clinics run by UNRWA is suffering from malnutrition.
Juliette Touma, Director of Communications for UNRWA, indicated that the malnutrition rates have been steadily increasing, particularly since the intensification of the siege more than four months ago. Speaking to reporters from Geneva, Touma emphasized the growing humanitarian crisis.
The findings underscore the urgent need for international intervention to address the escalating health challenges facing Gaza's young population, as UNRWA calls for comprehensive support to tackle malnutrition.
