Left Menu

Rising Malnutrition Among Gaza's Children: A Dire Alert from UNRWA

A UN report reveals that one in ten children in Gaza is malnourished. Recent figures highlight a rise in malnutrition since the siege tightened, emphasizing the humanitarian challenges faced by the region. UNRWA stresses the urgent need for intervention and support to address this escalating crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:24 IST
Rising Malnutrition Among Gaza's Children: A Dire Alert from UNRWA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Amid a tightening siege, a concerning report from the United Nations refugee agency has cast a spotlight on the rising incidence of malnutrition among Gaza's children. According to recent data, one in ten children screened in clinics run by UNRWA is suffering from malnutrition.

Juliette Touma, Director of Communications for UNRWA, indicated that the malnutrition rates have been steadily increasing, particularly since the intensification of the siege more than four months ago. Speaking to reporters from Geneva, Touma emphasized the growing humanitarian crisis.

The findings underscore the urgent need for international intervention to address the escalating health challenges facing Gaza's young population, as UNRWA calls for comprehensive support to tackle malnutrition.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025