Cuba's Interior Ministry announced the arrest of 10 Panamanian citizens for crafting signs with 'subversive content.' The ministry revealed Monday that the individuals were allegedly sent from Panama, sponsored by undisclosed patrons, to disrupt the country.

These arrests follow an earlier purported attempt at subversion, where heavily armed Cuban exiles tried infiltrating Cuba via speedboat, leading to a deadly confrontation with Cuban forces that left four assailants dead and six others wounded. This comes amid severe economic and energy challenges in Cuba, aggravated by a U.S. oil blockade imposed on the island.

According to the Interior Ministry, the arrested Panamanians confessed to entering Cuba under instructions to produce subversive signs. Their return to Panama was to be financially rewarded once the task was completed, with payments between $1,000 and $1,500 promised. The Panamanian embassy in Havana has yet to comment on the arrests.