THSTI Unveils Medical Research Centre on 16th Foundation Day Milestone

As the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) marked its 16th Foundation Day, the spotlight was firmly on the upcoming Medical Research Centre (MRC)—a state-of-the-art facility that promises to significantly elevate India’s capabilities in translational clinical research. The event was commemorated by a high-profile visit from Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, who inspected the newly constructed MRC and reviewed its readiness for operation.

A Landmark Step Toward Clinical Research Excellence

Located in Faridabad, Haryana, THSTI functions under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and has been at the forefront of India’s efforts to bridge the gap between biomedical research and real-world healthcare applications. The soon-to-be-operational Medical Research Centre is envisioned as a multi-storeyed research facility that houses specialized divisions focused on pressing areas such as enteric infections, respiratory illnesses, and emerging infectious diseases.

The Minister was briefed on the final stages of the infrastructure rollout, including equipment installation, compliance readiness, and clinical trial capability frameworks. The MRC is designed to not only support observational clinical studies but also conduct intervention-based trials, diagnostics research, and therapeutic development.

One of the MRC’s standout features will be its Controlled Human Infection Facility (CHIF)—a rare and high-containment clinical environment designed for conducting challenge studies, where healthy volunteers are deliberately exposed to infectious agents under close monitoring. The CHIF will play a pivotal role in accelerating vaccine and drug development, particularly for diseases that have limited or slow-developing animal models.

Bridging Pandemic Lessons with Future Preparedness

Dr. Jitendra Singh’s address to the THSTI faculty and researchers reflected on the institute’s pivotal contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially its role in early-stage DNA vaccine trials, immunological studies, and epidemiological modeling. He noted that the collaborative ecosystem THSTI fostered with industry partners had a significant impact on shaping India’s timely and strategic public health interventions.

The Minister lauded THSTI as a national model of translational science, highlighting how its evidence-based research has continuously informed public health policies. “Each year, I am more impressed by the strides you make in translational health science,” he said, reinforcing the government’s support for THSTI’s ongoing scientific mission.

Celebrating New Research Frontiers and Global Recognition

The Foundation Day event was not just about infrastructure but also about scientific milestones. Among THSTI’s key recent achievements is the development of potent monoclonal antibodies against the Nipah virus—a breakthrough that places India among a select group of countries capable of producing advanced biologics against high-risk pathogens. These efforts, originating from a low- and middle-income country context, signal a leap in self-reliance and global health preparedness.

Another major achievement recognized was THSTI’s selection by CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) as a Pre-clinical Network Laboratory—the first such designation in Asia and only the ninth globally. This positions THSTI as a critical node in the international biosafety and epidemic preparedness ecosystem.

The Minister also spotlighted the growth of THSTI’s Experimental Animal Facility, now among the largest in the country, and the establishment of the Genetically Defined Human Associated Microbial Culture Collection (Ge-HuMiC)—a curated resource that will support advanced research into human microbiome sciences and pathogen-host interactions.

Strengthening Academia-Industry Collaboration

Looking ahead, Dr. Singh emphasized the vital role of the adjacent Translational Research Facility (TRF), which will complement the MRC by supporting research into vaccines, diagnostics, monoclonal antibodies, and biotherapeutics. The TRF is also set to become home to multiple Centres of Excellence, each operating through academia-industry consortia aimed at translating lab innovations into affordable and scalable healthcare solutions.

The Minister referred to the SYNCH-N 2025 conclave held just a day earlier, where THSTI signed approximately 18 Letters of Intent (LoIs) and collaborative agreements with industry partners, institutions, and biotech firms. He described these collaborations as essential to accelerating product pipelines, ensuring that promising scientific discoveries do not remain confined to academic publications.

A Beacon of Scientific and National Health Advancement

THSTI’s continued evolution—marked by visionary leadership, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge infrastructure—has positioned it as a national pillar of biomedical innovation. The launch of the Medical Research Centre comes not only as a milestone in its history but also as a symbol of India’s growing scientific sovereignty, especially in domains of vaccine innovation, epidemic response, and translational research.

As Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded, “Your work is directly contributing to a healthier, more resilient India.” The inauguration of the MRC is a testament to that mission—an investment not just in infrastructure, but in the future of public health innovation, preparedness, and equity.