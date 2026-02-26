Debate Over Biotechnology's Foundations: Credit Clash Between Modi and Predecessors
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh critiques Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking credit for advances in biotechnology. Ramesh highlights that the foundational work was laid by previous leaders, particularly under Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The new BioE3 policy aims for a sustainable future, leveraging biotech for economic, environmental, and employment goals.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has issued a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of taking undue credit for India's recent successes in biotechnology. According to Ramesh, many of these advancements are built on the foundational efforts of previous leaders, especially former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Ramesh noted that 40 years ago, under Gandhi's initiative, India set up its Union Department of Biotechnology, pioneering in the field globally. The department was initially led by Dr. S. Ramachandran, whose focus was on expanding the nation's vaccine production capabilities.
With the Modi administration recently approving the BioE3 policy—aimed at merging biotechnology with engineering and digitalization—Ramesh points to the essential groundwork laid by earlier administrations as the bedrock for these current advancements.
