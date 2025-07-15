HLL Lifecare: A Pillar in Global Contraceptive Manufacturing

In a recent announcement, HLL Lifecare Limited has reaffirmed its position as a major force in the global contraceptive market, producing a staggering 221.7 crore condoms annually. This public sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare boasts eight factories nationwide.

N Ajit, HLL's director of marketing, highlighted the company's expansive manufacturing capabilities, with notable production figures emerging from their Kerala and Karnataka facilities. Kerala's Peroorkada factory alone manufactures 124.6 crore condoms, contributing significantly to HLL's output.

Initiated in 1966 to address India's population concerns, HLL has been at the forefront of family welfare programs, launching its popular 'Nirodh' brand and continuously introducing new contraceptive solutions. Besides contraceptives, HLL's facilities in Gurgaon, Indore, and Haridwar specialize in diagnostic kits, pharmaceuticals, and AYUSH medicines, respectively.

