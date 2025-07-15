Left Menu

HLL Lifecare: A Pillar in Global Contraceptive Manufacturing

HLL Lifecare Limited, a leading contraceptive manufacturer, produces 221.7 crore condoms annually. With eight factories across India, it has played a major role in population control efforts and made advances in contraceptive technology. Established in 1966, HLL was pivotal in India's family welfare initiatives, especially through its Nirodh brand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:29 IST
HLL Lifecare: A Pillar in Global Contraceptive Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, HLL Lifecare Limited has reaffirmed its position as a major force in the global contraceptive market, producing a staggering 221.7 crore condoms annually. This public sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare boasts eight factories nationwide.

N Ajit, HLL's director of marketing, highlighted the company's expansive manufacturing capabilities, with notable production figures emerging from their Kerala and Karnataka facilities. Kerala's Peroorkada factory alone manufactures 124.6 crore condoms, contributing significantly to HLL's output.

Initiated in 1966 to address India's population concerns, HLL has been at the forefront of family welfare programs, launching its popular 'Nirodh' brand and continuously introducing new contraceptive solutions. Besides contraceptives, HLL's facilities in Gurgaon, Indore, and Haridwar specialize in diagnostic kits, pharmaceuticals, and AYUSH medicines, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025