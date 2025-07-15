Sliding European Stocks: Trade Tensions and Inflation Shake Markets

European shares experienced a downturn on Tuesday, primarily driven by significant declines in financial and healthcare stocks. Investors braced for crucial U.S.-EU trade deal news amidst analyzing recent U.S. inflation figures.

The pan-European STOXX 600 lightened by 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX saw a 1.1% drop. Tensions mounted as the European Union accused the U.S. of hesitating on trade discussions, leading to possible countermeasures. President Trump remained open to talks, hinting at EU officials' upcoming visit for negotiations.

While German investor morale showed unexpected strength in July, economists cautioned that optimism hinged on trade deal progress. U.S. banks initiated the earnings season, confronting tariff-related challenges. Amid various sector performances, telecom and homebuilder declines were focal, coupled with differing fortunes in the chip-making sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)