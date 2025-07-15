Punjab's Battleground: Stop Diarrhoea Campaign for a Safer Future

Punjab Health Minister, Balbir Singh, unveiled the 'Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025' on Tuesday, setting in motion a concerted effort to reduce infant deaths caused by diarrhoea, a preventable affliction.

The campaign, spanning two months, focuses on regional engagement through the distribution of ORS-Zinc kits by ASHA workers, alongside the establishment of ORS-Zinc corners in health institutions and aanganwadis.

Singh highlighted the importance of this initiative, urging community leaders, teachers, and parents to spread awareness and champion preventive measures, reiterating that no child's life should be lost to a treatable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)