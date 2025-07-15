Punjab's Battleground: Stop Diarrhoea Campaign for a Safer Future
The 'Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025' launched by Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh aims to reduce infant mortality by addressing diarrhoea, a preventable cause of child deaths. The initiative will involve distributing ORS-Zinc kits and setting up ORS-Zinc corners at health facilities to ensure timely care.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Health Minister, Balbir Singh, unveiled the 'Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025' on Tuesday, setting in motion a concerted effort to reduce infant deaths caused by diarrhoea, a preventable affliction.
The campaign, spanning two months, focuses on regional engagement through the distribution of ORS-Zinc kits by ASHA workers, alongside the establishment of ORS-Zinc corners in health institutions and aanganwadis.
Singh highlighted the importance of this initiative, urging community leaders, teachers, and parents to spread awareness and champion preventive measures, reiterating that no child's life should be lost to a treatable condition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vaccination plays key role in prevention of diseases among animals: Murmu at Indian Veterinary Research Institute convocation in Bareilly.
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's Stern Stand on Crime Prevention and Justice
The Ongoing Quest for an HIV Cure: Beyond Treatment and Prevention
Lifestyle Changes Triumph Over Drugs in Diabetes Prevention
Vizag City Takes to the Skies: Drones Revolutionize Crime Prevention