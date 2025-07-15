Left Menu

Punjab's Battleground: Stop Diarrhoea Campaign for a Safer Future

The 'Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025' launched by Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh aims to reduce infant mortality by addressing diarrhoea, a preventable cause of child deaths. The initiative will involve distributing ORS-Zinc kits and setting up ORS-Zinc corners at health facilities to ensure timely care.

Punjab Health Minister, Balbir Singh, unveiled the 'Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025' on Tuesday, setting in motion a concerted effort to reduce infant deaths caused by diarrhoea, a preventable affliction.

The campaign, spanning two months, focuses on regional engagement through the distribution of ORS-Zinc kits by ASHA workers, alongside the establishment of ORS-Zinc corners in health institutions and aanganwadis.

Singh highlighted the importance of this initiative, urging community leaders, teachers, and parents to spread awareness and champion preventive measures, reiterating that no child's life should be lost to a treatable condition.

