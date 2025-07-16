Left Menu

Medical Associations Rally for Rotatory Headship Reform

The Indian Medical Association and the Delhi Medical Association back the Faculty Associations of AIIMS and PGIMER in urging the Union Health Minister to implement Rotatory Headship. This model aims for academic equity and is practiced by top global institutions. The delay in implementation has resulted in demoralization and stagnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) have thrown their support behind a proposal by faculty associations from AIIMS, Delhi, and PGIMER, Chandigarh, advocating for the implementation of Rotatory Headship. In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, the IMA highlighted this reform, adopted successfully by institutions like the IITs and IIMs, as crucial for academic transparency and equity.

Globally accepted at notable universities such as Oxford and Harvard, the Rotatory Headship model has yet to be enforced fully in India. The DMA stresses that the policy, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in July 2023, remains unimplemented nearly a year later, causing discouragement among faculty and hindering institutional progress.

The DMA's communication underscores a pressing need for timely action to uphold fairness in academic leadership and position India alongside global best practices in institutional governance. Both AIIMS and PGIMER faculty associations are pushing for the policy's immediate enactment at all eligible Indian medical institutions.

