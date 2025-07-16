Medical Associations Rally for Rotatory Headship Reform

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) have thrown their support behind a proposal by faculty associations from AIIMS, Delhi, and PGIMER, Chandigarh, advocating for the implementation of Rotatory Headship. In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, the IMA highlighted this reform, adopted successfully by institutions like the IITs and IIMs, as crucial for academic transparency and equity.

Globally accepted at notable universities such as Oxford and Harvard, the Rotatory Headship model has yet to be enforced fully in India. The DMA stresses that the policy, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in July 2023, remains unimplemented nearly a year later, causing discouragement among faculty and hindering institutional progress.

The DMA's communication underscores a pressing need for timely action to uphold fairness in academic leadership and position India alongside global best practices in institutional governance. Both AIIMS and PGIMER faculty associations are pushing for the policy's immediate enactment at all eligible Indian medical institutions.