Left Menu

Healthcare Shifts: Mergers, IPOs, and Policy Impacts in 2024

Recent developments illustrate dynamic shifts in the healthcare sector. Trump's spending bill is anticipated to challenge insurers by increasing costs and restricting Medicaid coverage. Waters Corp is expanding through a significant acquisition, and FDA raises concerns over GSK's drug safety. Meanwhile, noteworthy IPO activities and mergers signal thriving investment activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 02:27 IST
Healthcare Shifts: Mergers, IPOs, and Policy Impacts in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent developments, President Trump's spending bill is expected to increase administrative and operational costs for insurers like UnitedHealthcare and Aetna, potentially reducing Medicaid coverage. This move is causing concerns among experts about costs and coverage implications.

Simultaneously, Waters Corp has announced its acquisition of a Becton Dickinson unit for $17.5 billion, amidst tariff-associated challenges. This expansion aims to strengthen Waters' footprint in clinical and diagnostic fields while Becton Dickinson refocuses on core medtech sectors.

In regulatory news, the FDA has flagged eye safety risks associated with GSK's blood cancer drug Blenrep when used with other treatments, posing questions about its benefit-risk profile. These insights are part of broader trends indicating an active period of mergers, strategic investments, and regulatory scrutiny in the healthcare industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025