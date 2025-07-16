Healthcare Shifts: Mergers, IPOs, and Policy Impacts in 2024

In recent developments, President Trump's spending bill is expected to increase administrative and operational costs for insurers like UnitedHealthcare and Aetna, potentially reducing Medicaid coverage. This move is causing concerns among experts about costs and coverage implications.

Simultaneously, Waters Corp has announced its acquisition of a Becton Dickinson unit for $17.5 billion, amidst tariff-associated challenges. This expansion aims to strengthen Waters' footprint in clinical and diagnostic fields while Becton Dickinson refocuses on core medtech sectors.

In regulatory news, the FDA has flagged eye safety risks associated with GSK's blood cancer drug Blenrep when used with other treatments, posing questions about its benefit-risk profile. These insights are part of broader trends indicating an active period of mergers, strategic investments, and regulatory scrutiny in the healthcare industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)