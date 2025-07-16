NZ Expands Pathway for Foreign Doctors, Boosts Health Workforce Capacity

In a move aimed at addressing New Zealand’s ongoing shortage of medical professionals, Health Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed a new announcement by the Medical Council of New Zealand that adds three more countries—Chile, Luxembourg, and Croatia—to its Comparable Health System (CHS) pathway. The addition will allow qualified doctors from these countries to fast-track their registration and more swiftly enter the New Zealand healthcare workforce.

“This is a practical step that will help us get more doctors into hospitals and clinics across the country more quickly,” said Minister Brown. “In the face of global competition for skilled medical workers, every move to streamline recruitment counts.”

With this update, the number of countries on the Comparable Health Systems list rises to 29. Earlier this year, Japan and South Korea were also added, signalling the Government’s commitment to expanding access to skilled healthcare professionals worldwide.

The Comparable Health System Pathway: A Fast-Track for Qualified Doctors

The CHS pathway is designed for international medical graduates (IMGs) from countries whose training systems are deemed comparable to New Zealand’s standards. Doctors from these approved countries can bypass several regulatory hurdles and begin practicing in New Zealand sooner than would otherwise be possible.

This streamlined approach is particularly crucial as New Zealand battles with healthcare worker shortages across multiple sectors—including general practice, urgent care, and rural health services. The CHS pathway is a vital tool to help bridge workforce gaps and ensure patients receive timely, effective care.

“The CHS pathway means that highly skilled doctors can hit the ground running once they arrive, with less bureaucracy and a faster route to helping patients,” Minister Brown said.

Government Initiatives to Attract and Retain Overseas-Trained Doctors

The announcement aligns with a broader government strategy to rebuild and future-proof New Zealand’s health workforce. Earlier this year, the Government launched a two-year training initiative aimed at integrating up to 100 overseas-trained doctors into the country’s primary care system.

That initiative drew an overwhelming response—over 180 expressions of interest—demonstrating a strong appetite from internationally trained physicians to contribute to New Zealand’s health sector.

“This shows there is untapped potential and a willingness among foreign-trained doctors to work in New Zealand, particularly in areas of high need,” said Mr Brown. “We’re creating the pathways to make that possible.”

Backing the Health System with Record Investment

The Government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare is also backed by unprecedented financial investment. Across three Budgets, the Government has committed a record $16.68 billion to health services. That funding is already making an impact in several areas:

General practice funding has been increased to expand service capacity.

Urgent care facilities are being upgraded across the country.

A new 24/7 digital health service has been rolled out to improve accessibility and support triaging outside of traditional clinic hours.

“These investments are part of a patient-first approach—designed to ensure that New Zealanders can access the healthcare they need, when and where they need it,” Mr Brown added.

A System Rebuilt Around Patients

Minister Brown stressed that the Medical Council’s announcement is not an isolated measure but part of a coordinated government effort to rebuild the health system around the needs of patients.

“Our strategy is focused on practical, high-impact reforms that deliver results on the ground. By attracting more qualified doctors and ensuring they can quickly contribute to our health system, we are reinforcing our commitment to patient care and workforce sustainability.”

As New Zealand looks ahead, the expansion of the CHS pathway—along with broader initiatives to attract overseas talent, enhance domestic training, and fund healthcare delivery—reflects a future-oriented vision aimed at addressing systemic challenges while improving care outcomes for all.