NZ to Host Major Medical Conferences After Lifting Ad Ban, Boosting Economy

Two of Australasia’s most prominent medical conferences will be held in New Zealand in 2026, a move expected to pump millions into the country’s economy and reassert New Zealand’s position as a prime destination for global medical events. The announcement comes after the Government lifted restrictions on advertising medicines at medical conferences—a decision hailed by both Regulation Minister David Seymour and Health Minister Simeon Brown.

The Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (ANZCA) and the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists (RANZCO) have confirmed they will hold major events in New Zealand, collectively attracting an estimated 3,300 delegates from across the globe.

Economic Gains from Lifting Regulatory Restrictions

According to government projections, the ANZCA conference alone is expected to bring in over 1,500 international delegates and generate more than NZ$3 million in local economic activity through tourism, hospitality, and venue services. Meanwhile, RANZCO’s Annual Scientific Congress is projected to welcome around 1,800 attendees and contribute an additional NZ$2 million to the national economy.

These events are more than just a boost to hotels and restaurants—they also signal a critical shift in New Zealand’s approach to business regulation. Until recently, the country maintained a prohibition on advertising prescription medicines at medical conferences and trade shows, a policy that placed it out of step with global peers and hindered its appeal to international conference organisers.

Reforming the Rules: “Open for Business”

Minister Seymour described the change as a clear signal that “New Zealand is open for business.” He noted that the original ban stemmed from concerns that pharmaceutical companies might bypass regulatory medicine approval pathways. However, following a thorough review by the Ministry for Regulation, the Government concluded that the prohibition was overly restrictive and lacked alignment with international norms.

“The overly cautious approach was out of step with other recognised jurisdictions, and the Government acted fast to fix it,” Seymour said. “Removing this ban not only helps our economy, but also benefits patients by ensuring medical professionals are informed about the latest treatments available.”

Advancing Healthcare Through Innovation Access

Health Minister Simeon Brown highlighted that enabling pharmaceutical companies to promote their products in professional settings supports the continuous education of doctors and specialists. “Providing access to information on new treatments helps our medical professionals stay up to date, which in turn improves patient care,” Brown stated.

He also stressed that New Zealand’s current regulatory frameworks often hinder timely access to medical innovations, causing delays in treatment, higher costs, and reduced service availability.

“This Government is committed to removing unnecessary red tape,” he added. “By streamlining our regulations, we not only attract major conferences but also make it easier for Kiwi healthcare workers to engage with global innovations.”

Positioning NZ as a Premier Conference Destination

Both ministers expressed optimism that the success of the 2026 conferences would set a precedent, encouraging other international medical and scientific organisations to consider New Zealand for future events. With world-class venues in cities such as Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch—and recent investments in conference infrastructure—New Zealand is well-placed to become a hub for professional gatherings in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Government sees this as part of a broader strategy to enhance the country’s international reputation, grow the events sector, and enable knowledge sharing that will benefit public health outcomes long-term.

Looking Ahead: More Events, Better Access, Stronger Economy

As planning gets underway for the 2026 conferences, officials are working closely with tourism and events stakeholders to maximise the opportunities presented by these gatherings. In tandem, further regulatory reviews are expected as the Government continues its campaign to identify and eliminate bureaucratic obstacles to innovation and investment.

“We are looking forward to welcoming more medical conferences to New Zealand,” said Brown. “We have great facilities to host them and now, thanks to smart policy reform, we have the regulatory settings to match.”