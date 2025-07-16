Family Fury: Hospital Vandalized After Woman's Alleged Surgery Death
A woman named Indu, 34, died during surgery at a hospital in Robertsganj, alleged due to negligence. Her family vandalized the hospital in anger. Police registered an FIR against the hospital, with further investigation pending and a postmortem ordered for the deceased.
A tragic incident unfolded in the Robertsganj area as a woman allegedly lost her life during surgery, sparking outrage from her family. Indu, aged 34 and a resident of Mirzapur, was admitted to Panchsheel Multi-Speciality Hospital for an abdominal tumour removal.
The family accused the hospital staff of negligence after Indu was taken for surgery around 4 pm. Despite assurances throughout the evening, the family grew anxious when she was not brought back by 9 pm, leading them to rush into the operating theatre.
Upon allegedly discovering Indu lifeless, her family vandalized hospital facilities. Police intervened, registering an FIR against the hospital while a postmortem examination was ordered to ascertain the cause of death. Investigations are ongoing.
