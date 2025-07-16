Left Menu

Sniffing Out Parkinson's: Canine Precision in Disease Detection

A study published in The Journal of Parkinson's Disease has demonstrated that dogs can be trained to detect Parkinson's disease by identifying the smell of sebum from skin swabs. Led by researchers from the universities of Bristol and Manchester, this method indicates potential for developing non-invasive diagnostic tests.

Updated: 16-07-2025 16:43 IST
In a groundbreaking study, researchers have discovered that dogs can be trained to identify Parkinson's disease from skin swab samples, revealing significant potential for the development of non-invasive diagnostic techniques. The research, published in The Journal of Parkinson's Disease, highlights the promising role biomarkers play in early disease detection.

With training lasting between 38 to 53 weeks, two dogs were able to distinguish sebum samples from individuals with and without Parkinson's, achieving an impressive 80% accuracy in detecting the disease. The dogs also showed over 90% accuracy in recognizing non-disease samples, underlining their reliability in olfactory detection.

The collaborative effort by researchers at the University of Bristol, the University of Manchester, and Medical Detection Dogs, represents a pioneering step in medical diagnostics. Insight gained from identifying these olfactory signatures can pave the way for more accessible and cost-effective diagnostic solutions for Parkinson's disease.

